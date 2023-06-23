4 injured in fox attack at Handwara

Kupwara: Three women and a minor girl Friday evening sustained injuries after attacked by a fox at Lach village of Handwara sub-district.

According to locals, a fox suddenly appeared in the village attacked and injured three women and a minor girl. They said that the injured were immediately evacuated to NTPHC Qalamabad, from where they were shifted to District Hospital Handwara.

The injured have been identified as Saja Begum (70) wife of Mohammad Dayam War, Mugli Begum (60) wife of Mohammad Shaban Ahanger, Khalida Begum (28) Shabir Ahmad War and a four-year-old girl Ayat Irshad daughter of Irshad Ahmad Ahanger all residents of Lach, Mawer.