4 injured in Poonch road mishap

Poonch: Four person were injured in a road accident that occured at Khet village of Poonch Mandi tehsil.
Officials said that bus JK 12 1697 which was on way from Mandi to Sawjian , it collided with a Sumo bearing registration number JK02AH 3965 at Kheth.
In the collision, four person were injured. They were identified as Kareem Bhat resident of Gagrian, Mohammad Iqbal resident of Rajpura, Pasha Begum resident of Saujiyan and Shameem Akhter resident of Sundri Saujiyan.
Officials said that all the injured are under treatment in local hospital whereas police have taken up investigation of the matter.