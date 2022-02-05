4 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Four persons were injured after their vehicle met with an accident at Bhathian road in Thanamandi subdivision of Rajouri district.

All the injured were admitted at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri where they are undergoing treatment.

Police said that the accident occured on when a vehicle (JK11 3788) on way from Rajouri to Bhathian skidded off the road at Siot Bhathian.