4 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Four persons including a teenage girl were injured in an accident at Sialsui on Rajouri-Kalakote road on Saturday.

According to the officials, the accident occurred when a vehicle (JK11B 1739) collided with a car (JK11F 5989) at the Sialsui crossing on the Rajouri-Kalakote road.

Officials said that four persons sustained injuries in the accident and all were shifted to the Community Health Center Kalakote where three are being treated while one was referred to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri from where he was referred to GMC&H Jammu.