4 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Four persons were injured in an accident at Hubbi in Kotranka after a truck of the Border Roads Organisation’s General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) skidded off the road on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at Hubbi near Kotranka town and the four injured were hospitalised.
Police said that the truck was on its way to Kotranka from Kandi when it skidded off the road and four persons including the driver were injured.
The injured were identified as Kifayat Ali, 28, son of Muhammad Iqbal; Muhammad Iqbal, 50, son of Shah Muhammad; Liyaqat Ali, 45, son of Raj Muhammad and Muhammad Mukhtiyar, 33, son of Ghulam Nabi.