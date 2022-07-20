4 injured in Rajouri accident
Rajouri: At least four persons got injured in a road accident that took place at Khorinar village of Manjakote in Rajouri with all the injured being rescued by the Army teams from nearby Rashtriya Rifles camp.
Officials said that a goods carrier vehicle with a driver among four persons on board was plying on road along the Line of Control and at Khorinar drive lost control over the vehicle and it fell in roadside gorge.
Two women among four persons got injured in this accident, officials said, adding that all the injured were rescued from the gorge by army personnel from nearby Rashtriya Rifles camp.
The injured were also administered medical first aid by army teams and later taken to civil hospital for further medical aid.
The injured include driver Abdul Sattar son of Kabir Hussain resident of Lambibari, a young woman, an aged woman and a local aged man.