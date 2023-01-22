4-kg poppy straw recovered from driver near Banihal-Qazigund tunnel

Ramban: Banihal police arrested a truck driver after they recovered four kilogram contraband (poppy straw) during checking from the vehicle on Sunday.
Police said during the checking of vehicles near the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel a Police team led by the Incharge Police Post Jawahar Tunnel intercepted a Jammu-bound truck bearing registration number PB65M-7152. During the search of the vehicle four Kilogram poppy straw was recovered.
Police said the driver of the truck identified as Avtar Singh son of Talvir Singh resident of Haveli Kalan Rupnagar Punjab was arrested on the spot.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at police station Banihal.