4-kg poppy straw recovered from driver near Banihal-Qazigund tunnel

Ramban: Banihal police arrested a truck driver after they recovered four kilogram contraband (poppy straw) during checking from the vehicle on Sunday.

Police said during the checking of vehicles near the Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel a Police team led by the Incharge Police Post Jawahar Tunnel intercepted a Jammu-bound truck bearing registration number PB65M-7152. During the search of the vehicle four Kilogram poppy straw was recovered.