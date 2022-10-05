4 local terrorists killed in twin encounters in Shopian

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that four terrorists were killed in twin encounters in Shopian district of South Kashmir.
Besides, one person died after a rifle of a policeman went-off accidentally at Hall area of Pulwama. A case has been registered and the involved police personnel has been arrested. Further investigation in the case is going on, police added.
Giving details a police spokesman said that yesterday at about 8 PM , Police along with Army (44RR) and CRPF (14 Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation at village Drach Keegam area of Shopian following an input regarding presence of terrorists in the area.
As the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party. The joint party retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.
“In the ensuing encounter, three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Zubair Maqbool Wani resident of Doompora Keegam, Jamsheed Ahmad Magray resident of Rajpora & Hanaan Bin Yaqoob @ Saqib resident of Kareemabad Pulwama,” the spokesman said.
As per police records, all the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and were involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities. “Terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamsheed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 02/10/2022 at Pinglana area of Pulwama. They were also involved in killing of an outside labourer from West Bengal in Gadoora. Besides, terrorist Jamshed was involved in Ratnipora terror attack where he shot and injured two outside labourers,”the police spokesman said.
He added that meanwhile, today morning in the wee hours, on a specific input regarding presence of terrorist at Moolu area of Shopian, police along with Army (44 RR) and CRPF (178 Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation in the said area.
As the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately which was effectively retaliated by the joint search party resulting the elimination of a local terrorist. He has been identified as Arif Rashid Wani resident of Shirmal, the spokesman said.
As per Police records the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. He was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities
The police spokesman added that moreover, rifle of an on-duty police personnel went off accidently at Haal area of Pulwama today, resulting in injuries to a person identified as Mohammad Asif Padroo son of Mohd Ayub Padroo resident of Poterwaal Shopian. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by Police where he succumbed to his injuries.
“In this regard, a case has been registered and the involved police personnel has been arrested. Further investigation in the case is going on,” police spokesman said.