4 local terrorists killed in twin encounters in Shopian

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that four terrorists were killed in twin encounters in Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Besides, one person died after a rifle of a policeman went-off accidentally at Hall area of Pulwama. A case has been registered and the involved police personnel has been arrested. Further investigation in the case is going on, police added.

Giving details a police spokesman said that yesterday at about 8 PM , Police along with Army (44RR) and CRPF (14 Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation at village Drach Keegam area of Shopian following an input regarding presence of terrorists in the area.

As the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party. The joint party retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, three local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were recovered from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Zubair Maqbool Wani resident of Doompora Keegam, Jamsheed Ahmad Magray resident of Rajpora & Hanaan Bin Yaqoob @ Saqib resident of Kareemabad Pulwama,” the spokesman said.