4-month ration distributed under PMGKAY in Ganderbal’s snow-bound areas: Administration

“The department has stored 7869 quintal rice, 280 quintal atta, 4200 LPG cylinders besides the kerosene oil for Ganderbal district,” he said.

Baba said that besides snow-bound areas, sufficient stock of essential commodities was available for other areas too.

Meanwhile, given the advisory of the MeT, the Ganderbal district administration issued helpline numbers of the already established district control room along with other emergency helpline numbers of various developments to facilitate the people seeking help due to inclement weather, rainfall, or snowfall.