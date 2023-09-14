4 notorious drug smugglers booked under NDPS Act in Baramulla

Baramulla: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked four most wanted and notorious drug smugglers under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla and lodged them in Central Jail Kot-bhalwal Jammu.

The four most wanted and notorious drug smugglers namely Sajad Khan of Mohura, Manzoor Yatoo @Munna of Heewan, Bilal Rather of Bandipayeen and Aqib Dar @Babar of Khambiyar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-bhalwal Jammu.