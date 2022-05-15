4 of family injured in mishap

Rajouri: Four members of a family were injured in a road mishap e at Nowshera bridge on Jammu- Poonch national highway.
Police said that accident took place when a car JK02CH 4179 onits way from Jammu to Mendhar met with an accident near TCP at bridge in Nowshera.
Four injured persons were shifted to sub district hospital Nowshera and later referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Injured have been identified as Muhammad Aslam (55) son of Bagh Hussain resident of Mendhar, his wife Rakhmit Bi (50) and two sons Usman Khan (22) and Salman Khan (14).