4 OGWs arrested in Kishtwar: Army

Kishtwar: Four Over Ground Workers (OGW) of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit were arrested along with warlike stores and incriminating documents from Kishtwar on Thursday, Army said Friday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that Army, Police, and CRPF launched a joint operation in the forest area of Duldhar, Kishtwar, and arrested four OGWs affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.