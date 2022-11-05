4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 4 persons and seized 4 vehicles in Budgam.

A police party of Police Station Budgam during night naka checking at Waterwen seized 4 vehicles (Tippers bearing registration numbers JK05A-2138, JK05B-2327, JK01AN-4019, JK01AS-0970) and arrested 4 persons for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.