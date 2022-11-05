4 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 4 persons and seized 4 vehicles in Budgam.
A police party of Police Station Budgam during night naka checking at Waterwen seized 4 vehicles (Tippers bearing registration numbers JK05A-2138, JK05B-2327, JK01AN-4019, JK01AS-0970) and arrested 4 persons for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
The arrested accused persons have been identified as Adil Hussain son of Gh Hassan Dar resident of Tekipora, Imran Ali son of Nazir Ahmad Dar resident of Khomeni Chowk, Shabir Ahmed Kumar son of Gh Hassan Kumar resident of Kakanmara and Mudasir Ahmed Khan son of Mehraj-u-din Khan resident of Sheikhpura.Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 378/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at police station Budgam and investigation has been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.