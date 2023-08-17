4 persons arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested four persons and seized 5 vehicles in Baramulla.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed seized 3 vehicles (2 tractors, 1 tipper) and arrested two divers at Shrai Kulhama Tangmarg involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused have been identified as Faisal Ahmad Lone resident of Khonchipora and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat resident of Wailoo Pattan.

Similarly, a police team led by SHO Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz seized 2 tractors and arrested 2 drivers at Babagund Pattan involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani resident of Hanjiwera and Farooq Ahmad Ganie resident of Babagund Pattan.