4 persons arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Image for representational purpose only
Baramulla: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested four persons and seized 5 vehicles in Baramulla.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg  Imtiaz Ahmed  seized 3 vehicles (2 tractors, 1 tipper) and arrested two divers at Shrai Kulhama Tangmarg involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused have been identified as Faisal Ahmad Lone  resident of Khonchipora and Tanveer Ahmad Bhat resident of Wailoo Pattan.

Similarly, a police team led by SHO Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz  seized 2 tractors and arrested 2 drivers at Babagund Pattan involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani resident of Hanjiwera and Farooq Ahmad Ganie  resident of Babagund Pattan.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective Police Stations and investigation have been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.

