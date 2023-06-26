4 persons injured in leopard attack in Boniyar, Rafiabad

Baramulla: At least four persons were injured after a leopard attacked them in Boniyar and Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.

The injured have been identified as Ali Sher, resident of Boniyar Uri, Farooq Ahmad Lone, resident of Lorihama Achabal, Abdul Aziz Dar, resident of Ferozpora Rafiabad and Muhammad Yousuf Khatana, resident of Hiranagar Kathua.

The injured were admitted at Government Medical College Baramulla where they are under treatment.

Soon after the news of the leopard attack at Rafiabad spread in the area, the locals, most of whom were working in the fields, rushed back to their home for safety.