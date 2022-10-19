4 tourists die in Khardungla Pass accident

Kargil: Four tourists died after their vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge near Khardungla Pass in Leh on Tuesday.

An official in Leh said that on Tuesday evening, four tourists on their way to Nubra from Leh met with an accident as their vehicle rolled into a more than 150-feet-deep gorge on a slippery road near Khardungla Pass, which is 18,000 feet above the sea level.

The official said that there was fresh snowfall in the area and the road had turned slippery.