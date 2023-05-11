4 vehicles seized for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla: Acting tough against the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 4 vehicles and arrested 4 persons in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by the Incharge Police Post Kungamdara, arrested 4 persons and seized 4 vehicles (2 tippers, and 2 tractors) involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Kungamdara.

They have been identified as Mohd Ashraf Wani resident of Shirpora Pattan, Javid Ahmad Lone resident of Hanjiwera Pattan, Showkat Ahmad Reshi resident of Pariswani Tangmarg and Ashiq Ahmad Shah resident of Takiya Goonipora Kunzer.