4 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Awantipora

Awantipora: Continuing its drive against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police in Awantipora seized 4 vehicles in Wuyan and Khrew areas.

A police party from police station Khrew headed by Incharge SHO PS Khrew SI Ghulam Nabi seized four vehicles (Tippers) bearing registration numbers JK13C-8641, JK13B-1577, JK03B -5760 and JK0IM-1335 involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. Accordingly, a case has been registered at the Khrew police station.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law, police said.