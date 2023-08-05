4 years of Article 370 repeal | Kashmir witnesses business as usual

Srinagar: While authorities had kept security arrangements as a precautionary measure on August 5 that marks four years of Article 370 repeal, Saturday remained a peaceful day and Kashmir witnessed business as usual.

On this day in 2019, Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated.

Jammu and Kashmir was also bifurcated into two union territories – J&K (with a legislature) and Ladakh.

Shops and other business establishments on Saturday remained open.

The government offices were open while traffic plied normally.

There were no traffic restrictions despite the fact that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a marathon at Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake.