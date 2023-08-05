4 years of Article 370 repeal | Kashmir witnesses business as usual

Srinagar: While authorities had kept security arrangements as a precautionary measure on August 5 that marks four years of Article 370 repeal, Saturday remained a peaceful day and Kashmir witnessed business as usual.
On this day in 2019, Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated.
Jammu and Kashmir was also bifurcated into two union territories – J&K (with a legislature) and Ladakh.
Shops and other business establishments on Saturday remained open.
The government offices were open while traffic plied normally.
There were no traffic restrictions despite the fact that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a marathon at Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake.
People did not face any hassle at any road or place.
“We opened our shops like we used to every day,” said a shopkeeper at Jawahar Nagar. “It was not a different day.”
The business establishments across Kashmir opened on time and people were busy with normal chores.
Reports of a normal day were also received from south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama.
Similar reports were received from north Kashmir districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora, and central Kashmir districts of Budgam and Ganderbal.
Senior government officials said that it was like a normal day.
“There were no restrictions in any part of Kashmir although security arrangements were put in place as a precautionary measure,” officials said. “There was no report of any untoward incident.”
The government officials said here that the attendance in government institutions, schools and other offices was normal.