400 students in 5 classrooms | Staff, space shortage in Hr Sec School Kokernag

“There is no lecturer available in the school to teach Math, Environmental Science, and English language. So, as a temporary arrangement, seven teachers meant to teach 9th and 10th standard students take these classes too,” he said.

Sources said only lecturers for Economics, Urdu, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology are available.

“A Math lecturer posted in the school was transferred and his replacement used his influence and did not join,” a source said.

“The school is without a full-time principal for the past two years and the charge has been given to a senior lecturer,” the source added. Another source said due to the dearth of subject teachers and space the students have to wait outside for long to attend classes.

“The classrooms are too small to even accommodate even 25 students but here you have more than fifty packed together,” he said. One of the rooms, a source said, was occupied by the health authorities to be used as COVID care center and is yet to be vacated despite not being operational now.