443 YSS field employees transferred

Jammu: Director Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Gazanfar Ali has issued transfer orders for 443 employees of the Department.

Transfer orders have been issued in favour of 110 PET’s from District Baramulla 114 from District Kupwara, 95 from Doda and 37 PETs from District Kishtawar.

Simultaneously 32 PEM’s have been transferred in District Doda and 05 in District Kishtawar. In Addition 15 physical Education Lecturers have been transferred in District Doda, 03 in Kishtawar and 02 in district Jammu.