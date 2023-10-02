46 Panchayats in Ganderbal declared drug free

Ganderbal: A mega Shanti rally was organised by the district administration in Ganderbal to observe Gandhi Jayanti. The rally started from Mini-Secretariat Ganderbal and culminated at Qamaria Ground Ganderbal in which thousands of people including district officers, police personnel, members of civil society, students, prominent citizens and media persons participated enthusiastically.
The rally was led by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh. The event started with a gathering of all participants in the lawns of Mini-Secretariat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and remembered his teachings on cleanliness and non-violence.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that 46 Panchayats of the district are declared Nasha Mukht Panchayats maintaining that the efforts put in by everyone were commendable. “46 Panchayats have been declared Nasha Mukht. Efforts are on to make all 125 Panchayats of Ganderbal district Nasha Mukt (Drug free),” DC said.
Highlighting the collective power of individuals coming together for the betterment of their community, the DC hoped that the District Ganderbal would become the first drug-free district in whole UT with active involvement of local communities.
Later, the DC administered Nasha Mukt pledge among participants who vowed to stay away from drugs and to make efforts to make Ganderbal drug-free.
Swachhtwa pledge was also administered by President Municipal Council Ganderbal to adopt Gandhi's way of life and principles of empathy, humbleness, honesty and sincerity besides, promoting Swachh Bharat to make people aware about the advantages of cleanliness.
Meanwhile, a felicitation ceremony was also held in which various PRIs were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner for their hard work and dedication in Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.