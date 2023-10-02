46 Panchayats in Ganderbal declared drug free

Ganderbal: A mega Shanti rally was organised by the district administration in Ganderbal to observe Gandhi Jayanti. The rally started from Mini-Secretariat Ganderbal and culminated at Qamaria Ground Ganderbal in which thousands of people including district officers, police personnel, members of civil society, students, prominent citizens and media persons participated enthusiastically.

The rally was led by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shyambir Singh. The event started with a gathering of all participants in the lawns of Mini-Secretariat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and remembered his teachings on cleanliness and non-violence.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that 46 Panchayats of the district are declared Nasha Mukht Panchayats maintaining that the efforts put in by everyone were commendable. “46 Panchayats have been declared Nasha Mukht. Efforts are on to make all 125 Panchayats of Ganderbal district Nasha Mukt (Drug free),” DC said.