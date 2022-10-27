48 year old man killed in accident

Pattan: A 48-year-old man was crushed to death by a running train in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday. An official told that a man died on the spot after a train from Banihal to Baramulla hit him near the Hamray section.
He identified deceased as Ghulam Nabi Parry son of Ghulam Mohammad of Andergam Pattan.
His body was taken to hospital, adding that after the completion of medico legal formalities, his body has been handed over to the family for last rites.
Meanwhile, police official also confirmed the accident and told that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.