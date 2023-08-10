485 Head Constables promoted as Assistant Sub-Inspectors

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Thursday approved the promotions of 485 Head Constables having their lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the ADGP Kashmir approved the promotions on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee constituted for assessing the suitability of eligible Head Constables for promotion to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors vide ZPHQ Kashmir order No 2754 of 2023 dated July 27, 2023.

It said that the ADGP Kashmir felicitated the promoted officers and their families and expressed hope that they would strive to work hard for maintaining of public peace, tranquility, and law and order in J&K.