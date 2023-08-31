49 Bn CRPF organises medical camp in Ganderbal

Srinagar: A day-long free medical camp was organised for needy civilians by 49 Bn CRPF at Badampora, Ganderbal on 31 August.

The 5-member medical teams of 49 Bn including two doctors, one pharmacist and two nursing assistants wholeheartedly carried out examinations of ladies, gents and children and provided them with free medicines.

340 patients from different parts of Badampora and surrounding villages benefited by this free medical camp. Doctors advised them various medicines and free consultations during the camp. “Today being Rakshabandhan, school girls and sisters tied raksha sutra to our jawan and prayed for their health and safety.”