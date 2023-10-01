49 Bn CRPF organises Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign

Srinagar: The 49 Battalion of CRPF under the aegis of R.K. Nigam with active participation of unit officers and

jawans with active involvement of students from Milad Educational Institute, Higher Secondary School, Sutra sahi, NGO Group - Noor-U1-Huda Welfare Foundation, members of ISKON temple, members of local political party J&K All Alliance Democratic Party, JKP personnel jointly carried out Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in the Sutrasahi area of Srinagar.

This drive was focused on cleaning of school area, public park and public place adjacent to Milad Educational

Institute, Higher Secondary School, Sutrasahi, Karan Nagar, Srinagar in which 250 personnel including officers, jawans of 49 Bn CRPF participated and made a visible impact on the cleanliness in the area, which was highly appreciated by local people.