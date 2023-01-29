49 KU students to participate in AIU youth festival, VC flags off contingent

Srinagar: A contingent of 49 students of the University of Kashmir will be participating in the 36th Inter-University North-Zone Youth Festival being held at the University of Jammu from January 31 to February 4.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan flagged off the contingent for the mega event being held under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Interacting with the students at the flag-off ceremony, Prof Nilofer said their participation in the AIU festival comes on the heels of Honourable Prime Minister’s clarion call to youth of the country to advance the core agendas of G-20.