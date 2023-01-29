49 KU students to participate in AIU youth festival, VC flags off contingent

Srinagar: A contingent of 49 students of the University of Kashmir will be participating in the 36th Inter-University North-Zone Youth Festival being held at the University of Jammu from January 31 to February 4.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan flagged off the contingent for the mega event being held under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
Interacting with the students at the flag-off ceremony, Prof Nilofer said their participation in the AIU festival comes on the heels of Honourable Prime Minister’s clarion call to youth of the country to advance the core agendas of G-20.
She said such festivals are a great platform for exchange of ideas among youth and to further advance discussions on 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the G-20 Group of Countries.
“Y20 has been chosen as a platform to encourage youth to share their experiences and contribute to nation-building. Therefore, the participation of our students in youth festivals assumes great significance,” she said, conveying her best wishes to the participants.
The VC said the University will encourage its students and research scholars to actively participate in Y20 events and spread the message of the country’s G20 agenda at grassroots.
The student team to JU is being led by Cultural Officer KU Shahid Ali Khan and will compete in 25 different domains of art, culture, literary activities and music.
Previously, these students from KU’s teaching departments, affiliated and constituent colleges have been the winners of various competitions organised during the Kashmir University’s annual youth festival ‘Sonzal-2022’, which was inaugurated by Honourable Chancellor of the University, Shri Manoj Sinha on November 23, 2022. The winners in the upcoming North-Zone Festival will be invited by the AIU to participate in the National Youth Festival to be held in Bengaluru.
This is after a four-year hiatus, especially due to the pandemic, that KU students are participating in the AIU festival.