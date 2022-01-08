‘5 arrested in Ganderbal burglary cases’

Ganderbal: Five persons accused of involvement in two burglary cases were arrested in Ganderbal on Saturday, Police said.

A Police official said that on December 12, 2021, Police Station Ganderbal received a complaint from Head Master Government Girls High School (GGHS) Wakura regarding a burglary at GGHS Wakura during the December 11 night.

He said that a case under FIR No 224/2021 under Section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Police Station Ganderbal.