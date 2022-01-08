‘5 arrested in Ganderbal burglary cases’

Ganderbal: Five persons accused of involvement in two burglary cases were arrested in Ganderbal on Saturday, Police said.
A Police official said that on December 12, 2021, Police Station Ganderbal received a complaint from Head Master Government Girls High School (GGHS) Wakura regarding a burglary at GGHS Wakura during the December 11 night.
He said that a case under FIR No 224/2021 under Section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Police Station Ganderbal.
The Police official said that on December 23, 2021, Police Station Ganderbal received another complaint from Manzoor Ahmad Ahanger regarding a burglary on December 22 night at the Government Middle School Chundina.
He said FIR No 228/2021 under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at Police Station Ganderbal.
The Police official said that the Police cracked both the cases and arrested five persons involved in the burglaries.