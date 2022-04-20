5-day programme on disaster preparedness starts at GDC Pampore

Srinagar: Civil Defence and J&K State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) on Wednesday started a five days disaster preparedness training programme at Government Degree College (GDC) Pampore.
Training is based on experiential learning model, meant for the students of Disaster Management of the College.
The training will impart life saving skills to the students, through mock drills and hands-on instructions, for managing emergency situations arising out of a disaster event.
The training has been organised in collaboration with the department of Environmental Science, GDC Pampore.