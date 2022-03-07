5-day workshop on ‘Science Filmmaking’ begins at CUK

Speaking during the introduction, Dean School of Media Studies, and SCoPE Project Coordinator, Prof Shahid Rasool said, the primary objective of the workshop is promotion of Science communication among journalism students through filmmaking and to make them realise and understand the importance of the area so that they act as torch-bearer of the projects in future.

He said the students trained during the workshop would showcase their work at the end and shall share their learning experiences, especially their engagement in understanding the issues in science communication and promotion through technology.