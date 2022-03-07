5-day workshop on ‘Science Filmmaking’ begins at CUK

Srinagar: A five-day workshop on “Science Filmmaking” organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with the University of Kashmir (KU), under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCOPE) began at CUK’s Tulmulla campus here on Monday.
Speaking during the introduction, Dean School of Media Studies, and SCoPE Project Coordinator, Prof Shahid Rasool said, the primary objective of the workshop is promotion of Science communication among journalism students through filmmaking and to make them realise and understand the importance of the area so that they act as torch-bearer of the projects in future.
He said the students trained during the workshop would showcase their work at the end and shall share their learning experiences, especially their engagement in understanding the issues in science communication and promotion through technology.
Addressing the participants, senior producer, EMRC, KU, Shafqat Habib, asked the students to be inquisitive and ask questions about the art and knowhow of filmmaking.
“Those pursuing careers in journalism and filmmaking should observe things very keenly and come up with novel ideas in Science and other subjects in order to make films and reports, which would prove highly beneficial to society,” he said.
Shafqat Habib added that the media students could play a crucial role in popularising Science in the vernacular languages, by using different mediums, especially films.