5 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Five drug peddlers were arrested from Kupwara, Budgam and Kulgam by police, which recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police press note said police arrested three drug peddlers in two separate actions in Kupwara. Acting on specific information regarding drug peddling in Diver Kadiwan area, police raided the specific spot and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Saqib Nazir Bhat and Asif Ahmad Wani , both residents of Diver Lolab.

During search, officers recovered 200 grams of Charas like substance from their possession. Similarly in another action, a police party alongwith Executive Magistrate arrested a drug peddler near Bed College Dragmulla.

He has been identified as Beedar Ahmad Mir of Jaggarpora. Police recovered 300 grams of Charas like substance from his possession.