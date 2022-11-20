5 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora, Sopore : Police

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in a series of action have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession, a press note said.

It added that in Awantipora, a police party headed by SHO PS Khrew during naka checking at village Munpora Androosa intercepted a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration No. PB19H-0454 with three persons on board.

During search, 190 Kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in 22 apple boxes were recovered from the said vehicle.