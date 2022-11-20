5 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora, Sopore : Police

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in a series of action have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession, a press note said.
It added that in Awantipora, a police party headed by SHO PS Khrew during naka checking at village Munpora Androosa intercepted a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration No. PB19H-0454 with three persons on board.
During search, 190 Kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in 22 apple boxes were recovered from the said vehicle.
Among the three accused persons, two accused identified as Balraj Singh son of Rugvinder Singh resident of Jamalpora Leeli Ludhiana Punjab and Danish Gaffar son of Ab Gaffar Ganie resident of Pahoo Pulwama have been arrested, while the third accused person managed to escape from the spot and efforts are on to effect his arrest. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.73/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Khrew and investigation has been initiated.