5 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Five drug peddlers were arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and contraband substances were recovered from their possession.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police arrested two persons carrying 9.3 kg poppy straw at a checkpoint at Gudsathoo.
It said that they have been identified as Amar Chand and Rohit Kumar, both residents of Punjab.
The statement said that Police also arrested three persons at Zabgul in Beerwah who were carrying 10 kg poppy straw in a vehicle (JK01H 0343).
They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad and Tanvir Ahmad, both residents of Rakhwachoo, and Bashir Ahmad of Sholipora.
All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations.
The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.