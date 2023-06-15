5 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 5 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Kulgam, a police party headed by In-charge Police Post Navyug Tunnel Qazigund during its routine patrolling near Navyug Tunnel Qazigund intercepted a suspicious vehicle (Santro) bearing registration No. CH03R-3855 with 4 persons onboard. During search of the vehicle, 830 grams of Charas like contraband substance was recovered.

In Baramulla, acting on a specific information that one person namely Zubair ul Islam resident of Tantraypora Palhallan Pattan has hoarded narcotic substances at his residential house a police party of Police Post Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan along with concerned Magistrate raided the specific location. During search of the house, 9.2 Kgs of grinded Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered and seized. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.