5 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Five drug peddlers were arrested in Kulgam and Baramulla districts and Police District Sopore on Sunday while a huge quantity of contraband substances were recovered from their possession and two vehicles used in the commission of crime were seized.

A statement of Police issued here said that in Kulgam, during patrolling at Gundchahal crossing, Shirpora, Police intercepted a vehicle (HR26CK 9436) driven by Aliyas Ahmad Bhat of Arwani, Bijenhara.

Police said that during checking, contraband substances including 20 kg grinded cannabis and 800 gm charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. It said that the drug peddler was arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody while the vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.