5 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: Five drug peddlers were arrested in Kulgam and Baramulla districts and Police District Sopore on Sunday while a huge quantity of contraband substances were recovered from their possession and two vehicles used in the commission of crime were seized.
A statement of Police issued here said that in Kulgam, during patrolling at Gundchahal crossing, Shirpora, Police intercepted a vehicle (HR26CK 9436) driven by Aliyas Ahmad Bhat of Arwani, Bijenhara.
Police said that during checking, contraband substances including 20 kg grinded cannabis and 800 gm charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. It said that the drug peddler was arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody while the vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.
In another incident, during checking at a checkpoint established at Khudwani Kulgam, Police intercepted a vehicle (PB08BG 1734) with two persons on board. Police identified them as Majinder Singh of BBO Litra Jalandar, Punjab and Javid Ahmad Hajam of Redwani.
It said that during checking, 6.5 kg grinded cannabis and 180 gm charas-like substance was recovered from their possession.
Police said that the duo was arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody while the vehicle used in the commission of crime was seized.
Meanwhile, in Baramulla, during routine patrolling in the village Reram Kunzer, Police arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohsin Ahmad Bhat of Treran Tangmarg. Police said that during checking, it recovered 40 gm charas-like substance from his possession.
He was shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly in Sopore, Police during patrolling at village Janwara apprehended a suspicious person identified as Abdul Hameed Mir of Janwara, Sopore.
Police said that during his search, 350 gm charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.
It said that he was arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.