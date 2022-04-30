5 drug peddlers, thief booked under PSA : Police

Srinagar: Five drug peddlers and a “notorious thief” were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) after obtaining necessary sanction from the authorities in Kupwara and Budgam, a press note said.
It added that in Kupwara, three drug peddlers identified as Bashir Pandith son of Mohammad Asadullah resident of Hirri QadirAbad, Abdul Rashid Malik son of Ghulam Nabi Malik resident of Malik Mohalla Kupwara and Zaheer Ahmad Chak @Shani son of Ghulam Nabi Chak resident of Khawarpora Karnah involved in various cases of narcotic crimes were detained under PSA.
Besides, a notorious thief identified as Haris Ahmad Sheikh @AndhaKanoon son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh of Tikker Kupwara has also been detained under PSA for his involvement in more than six cases of theft in the areas of Kupwara and Handwara.
It is pertinent to mention that because of his notoriety and massive involvement in theft cases he had gained the disreputable name as AndhaKanoon over a period of time, the press note added..
In Budgam, two notorious drug peddlers identified as Hilal Ahmed Mir @Hilal Galwan son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Galwan Mohalla Mazhama and Zubair Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Mazhama Magam have been detained under PSA for their involvement in many NDPS cases.
The duo was involved in several FIRs and was promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of district Budgam.
Subsequently, the cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities, all the arrested accused persons were detained under Public Safety Act.