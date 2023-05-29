5 families rendered homeless in Bandipora fire incident

Bandipora: Three residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Ganai Mohalla in Kaloosa area of Bandipora district on Monday afternoon. Five families comprising of 35 souls were rendered homeless and they had to take shelter elsewhere.

Reports quoting eyewitnesses said the affected families suffered huge losses and could not save any of their belongings.

An eyewitness said the fire started from a house and it immediately engulfed the other two adjacent houses. Personnel of Fire and Emergency Services Department, police and army rushed to the spot to douse the flames.