5 gamblers arrested in Baramulla, stake money seized

Baramulla: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Baramulla have arrested 5 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information about gambling activities at New Colony Hurhandpora Palhallan, a police party led by Incharge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SHO PS Pattan raided the specific spot and arrested 5 gamblers on the spot.
They have been identified as Mohd Altaf Khan son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Dargam Hurhandpora, Aejaz Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Hamid, Parvaiz Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Ahad Bhat son of Abdul Aziz Bhat and Mohd Ashraf Sheikh son of Mohd Abdullah, all residents of Wanigam Bala.
Officers have also seized stake money of 4750/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and further investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.