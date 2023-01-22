5 gamblers arrested in Baramulla, stake money seized

Baramulla: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Baramulla have arrested 5 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on specific information about gambling activities at New Colony Hurhandpora Palhallan, a police party led by Incharge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SHO PS Pattan raided the specific spot and arrested 5 gamblers on the spot.

They have been identified as Mohd Altaf Khan son of Ghulam Hassan resident of Dargam Hurhandpora, Aejaz Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Hamid, Parvaiz Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Ahad Bhat son of Abdul Aziz Bhat and Mohd Ashraf Sheikh son of Mohd Abdullah, all residents of Wanigam Bala.