5 gunfights, multiple infiltration bids in 2 months

Among these gunfights, one took place on August 6 in Thanamandi, Bhangai in which two militants were killed while second took place at Kalas Mohalla of Karyote village of Thanamandi on August 19 in which one militant and one Army JCO were killed.

On August 30, another gunfight occurred in Poonch sector along the LoC which happened after the Army foiled an infiltration attempt and two militants were killed.

Similarly, on September 2, Army intercepted a group of militants in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in which a large amount of arms and ammunition was recovered while one to two militants were killed but other members of the group took away their bodies.

The fifth gunfight took place on September 13 in Gambhir Mughlan area of Manjakote in Rajouri in which one militant was killed.