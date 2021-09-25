5 gunfights, multiple infiltration bids in 2 months

Rajouri: Five separate gunfights, both in the hinterland and along the Line of Control (LoC), during the last two months have put security forces on alert with agencies warning of attempts for revival of militancy in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
As per the official figures available with Greater Kashmir, five separate gunfights took place in Rajouri and Poonch districts during the last two months after which the forces and the agencies defined it as a rise in the graph of militancy in twin districts.
Among these gunfights, one took place on August 6 in Thanamandi, Bhangai in which two militants were killed while second took place at Kalas Mohalla of Karyote village of Thanamandi on August 19 in which one militant and one Army JCO were killed.
On August 30, another gunfight occurred in Poonch sector along the LoC which happened after the Army foiled an infiltration attempt and two militants were killed.
Similarly, on September 2, Army intercepted a group of militants in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in which a large amount of arms and ammunition was recovered while one to two militants were killed but other members of the group took away their bodies.
The fifth gunfight took place on September 13 in Gambhir Mughlan area of Manjakote in Rajouri in which one militant was killed.
Army also foiled two more Infiltration attempts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch in the last two months by timely interception of militant groups.
Officials of the security grid said that all these gunfights had been introspected and taken as a rise in the graph of militancy in Rajouri and Poonch.
“We are successfully foiling the attempts to revive militancy in Rajouri and Poonch but this has been taken as a matter of concern,” the officials said.
They said that the vigil along the LoC as well as in the hinterland had been stepped up to ensure that attempts for revival of militancy are foiled.
“Besides all this, a huge amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered in Rajouri and Poonch districts,” they said.