5 hour long traffic jam from Nashri to Ramsu on highway

Ramban: Jammu-Srinagar national highway witnessed a five hour long traffic jam between Nashri and Ramsu today.
Reports said hundreds of vehicles were caught in the traffic jam which began during the wee hours of this morning. Because of the jamming, passenger vehicles, load carriers and other vehicles were stuck on both sides of the highway at various places, Nashri- Chanderkote, Ramban Kelamorh, Digdool Ramsu. The drivers and passengers faced lot of inconvenience.
A local passenger told Greater Kashmir on phone that he had started his journey from Bus Stand Ramban at 5 AM and it took four hours to cover only five kilometers.
The traffic police personnel had a tough time dealing with jam and completely successful in their efforts around 11 AM .
The stretch between Nashri and Ramsu sometimes gets problematic for vehicular traffic movement because of the bottle necks at Nashri Chanderkote ,Karool Ramban , Ramban to Kelamoth.
An officer of traffic police told Greater Kashmir that there was huge traffic movement on Monday morning. He alleged that the light motor vehicles worsened the traffic situation by overtaking at bottlenecks of highway. He said jam was later cleared and traffic is plying as usual on highway.