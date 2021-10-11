5 hour long traffic jam from Nashri to Ramsu on highway

Ramban: Jammu-Srinagar national highway witnessed a five hour long traffic jam between Nashri and Ramsu today.

Reports said hundreds of vehicles were caught in the traffic jam which began during the wee hours of this morning. Because of the jamming, passenger vehicles, load carriers and other vehicles were stuck on both sides of the highway at various places, Nashri- Chanderkote, Ramban Kelamorh, Digdool Ramsu. The drivers and passengers faced lot of inconvenience.

A local passenger told Greater Kashmir on phone that he had started his journey from Bus Stand Ramban at 5 AM and it took four hours to cover only five kilometers.