5 houses gutted in Gurez fire

Bandipora: Eight families became homesless as five residential houses were gutted in a fire in Gurez Valley

Almost 89 sheep were charred to death. The incident occurred at Gratnallah Village of Tulail along the LoC.

Fifty-one men and women including children from these families are in "dire need of help", locals said criticising the administration for not reaching out for help till Tuesday afternoon.

"The fire started suddenly around 12 am, and it spread immediately to other houses," Mohammad Sarwar Lone, a local said. He added that locals including the army joined to help and prevented the fire from spreading further. He said that several families were affected due to the blaze.