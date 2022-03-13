5 injured in bear attack in Baramulla village

Baramulla: Five persons were injured after a bear attacked some residents of a Boniyar village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
The incident occurred when a black bear appeared in a residential area of Bernate Boniyar and attacked a group of locals who were trying to encircle the bear.
The injured were immediately rushed to Public Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar wherefrom they were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) Baramulla for advanced treatment.
The injured have been identified as Muhammad Akram Ganai, Ali Muhammad Lone, Sulaiman Sood, Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganai, and Shakar Din Sood.
According to locals, soon after some locals spotted the bear in the area, the panicky residents tried to encircle the bear, however, the attempt of locals failed and in the process at least five persons sustained injuries.