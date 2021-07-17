5 injured in Poonch accident

Poonch: Five person were injured in an accident at Sheen Dhara area of Poonch district on Saturday.

The accident occured Saturday evening after a minibus (JK12 2460) on way to Sheen Dhara from Surankote turned turtle and five person were injured.

All the injured were shifted to a local hospital and later referred to District Hospital Poonch.

The injured have been identified as Sarwar Bi, wife of Wilayatullah of Sheen Dhara; Zaheer Alam, son of Mukiya Mian of Bihar; Shahid Shah, son of Razaq Shah of Sheen Dhara; Muhammad Sharif, son of Muhammad Shafi of Surankote and Ikhlaq Ahmad, son of Muhammad Khalil of Surankote.