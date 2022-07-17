5 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Five person sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on national highway near Rajouri on Sunday afternoon
Police said that accident took place on Sunday afternoon when a minibus was on its way to Rajouri from Thandikassi and at Chenani Bagla, the vehicle skidded on the road and met with an accident.
Police said that five person sustained injuries in the accident out of which three injured person have been hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The three injured have been identified as Shamim Akhter (55) wife of Munshi Khan resident of Thanamandi, Afiya Kouser (24) daughter of Munshi Khan resident of Thanamandi and Asifa Kouser (2) daughter of Nadeem Javed resident of Thanamandi.
Police said to have taken up cognizance of the matter in police station Rajouri.