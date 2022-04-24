5 injured in Rajouri mishaps

Rajouri: Five person were injured in two separate road accidents on Jammu- Rajouri Poonch national highway in Rajouri district.
As per police, an accident took place on Sunday afternoon when a car JK11F 0891 on way to Jammu from Rajouri skidded off the road and fell in roadside drain at Chingus.
Police added that three person travelling in the car received minor injuries.
In another accident that took place on Saturday late evening hours, a motorcycle on highway at Lamberi in Nowshera sub division skidded on road.
In the accident, two person travelling on the motorcycle sustained injuries who have been identified as Ashok Kumar son of Bachan Lal and Karan Choudhary son of Ashok Kumar resident of Dandesar.