5 injured in Rajouri road accidents

Rajouri: Five person were injured in two different road accidents in Rajouri district on Wednesday.
As per officials, a collision between two cars took place at Qila Darhal on Lam - Thalka road in which two person were injured.
The injured include a car driver, Usman Hussain son of Mohammad Ishaq resident of Androoth Rajouri.
Both the injured have been admitted to hospital in the area and police have seized both the vehicles registering a case in police station, officials said.
Officials added that the second accident took place at Kalakote near ITI college when two motorcycles collided with each other.
In this accident, officials said, Sohan Lal, Rattan Singh and Muhammad Liyaqat sustained injuries who all have been hospitalised.