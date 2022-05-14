5 injured in stray dog attacks

Baramulla: Five persons including some minors were injured in attacks by stray dogs in last two days in Baramulla.

Among the injured include an eight year old girl, who had ventured out of her home to buy candy from a nearby shop.

The girl received injuries in her arms and legs and was being treated at Government Medical College Baramulla.

In another incident, a mason was critically injured after stray dog attacked him in a street at Kanlibagh Mohalla, where he was working.