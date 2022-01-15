5 injured in Thanamandi road accident

Rajouri: Five person including a child was injured in a road accident at Bhathian village of Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri district.
Police said that accident took place when an Ecco vehicle skidded off the road and fell down in gorge at Bhathian village.
Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood Bajar said that five person who got injured in the mishap were brought in hospital.
" Four of the injured are stable and undergoing treatment in our hospital but an injured child is serious and has been referred to GMC Jammu," D. Mehmood said.
Injured have been identified as Mehmoor (40), Zamar (10), Khalid Mehmood (45), Serish (30) and Wahid Mehmood (38), all resident of Bhathian village of Thanamandi.
Meanwhile, a cowshed of Mohammad Rayaz was gutted in fire at Ujhan village of Rajouri's Darhal tehsil. Six goats and four other animals were charred to death in the fire.