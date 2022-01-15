5 injured in Thanamandi road accident

Rajouri: Five person including a child was injured in a road accident at Bhathian village of Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri district.

Police said that accident took place when an Ecco vehicle skidded off the road and fell down in gorge at Bhathian village.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood Bajar said that five person who got injured in the mishap were brought in hospital.