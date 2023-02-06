5 kanal land retrieved in Handwara from Zahoor Ahmad Watali

Kupwara: The authorities Monday said it retrieved 5 kanal land allegedly occupied by Zahoor Ahamd Watali during the ongoing eviction drive in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that a Revenue Department team along with Police retrieved 5 lanal of illegally encroached Kahcharai land allegedly from the occupation of Zahoor Ahmad Watali, a top businessman, who is under the probe scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in charges of terror funding and his purported links with banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.