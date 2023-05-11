5 persons injured after bitten by jackal in Sopore village

Sopore: Five persons were injured after being bitten by a jackal in the Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
Reports said that the animal appeared in the Tarzoo area of Sopore and bit five persons. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of all the injured is said to be stable.
The locals, however, alleged that they had already informed the concerned department about the roaming of wild animals in the area but no action was taken.
Meanwhile, wildlife officials have advised the residents to stay cautious while working in orchards or areas where wild animals roam freely. The officials added that they will monitor the whole area.